Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian woman at a West Bank checkpoint into Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The guards suspected the woman was intending to attack them after she ignored repeated orders to halt.

The 30-year-old woman walked towards the guards at the Qalandia checkpoint using the vehicle-only lane "all the time clutching her handbag in a way that made them suspicious", police spokeswoman Luba Samri wrote in a statement.

The Palestinian woman was lightly injured and taken by Israeli ambulance for medical treatment, Samri added, without specifying if any suspect items were found in her handbag.

Since a wave of violence broke out in October 2015, 252 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have died.

Many of the Palestinians killed carried out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, while others have been killed during protests, in clashes or Israeli air raids on Gaza.

Last week, a military court in Tel Aviv found Israeli Sergeant Elor Azaria guilty of shooting and killing a severely wounded Palestinian man last year and sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

The rate of attacks has declined sharply in recent months.