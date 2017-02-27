WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman at West Bank checkpoint
Guards at the Qalandia checkpoint shoot and injure a Palestinian woman, who they mistakenly believed was carrying a weapon. The guards suspected the woman was intending to attack them after she ignored repeated orders to halt.
Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman at West Bank checkpoint
An Israeli policeman inspects the handbag reportedly belonging to the Palestinian woman, near the Qalandia checkpoint, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, on February 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 27, 2017

Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian woman at a West Bank checkpoint into Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

The guards suspected the woman was intending to attack them after she ignored repeated orders to halt.

The 30-year-old woman walked towards the guards at the Qalandia checkpoint using the vehicle-only lane "all the time clutching her handbag in a way that made them suspicious", police spokeswoman Luba Samri wrote in a statement.

The Palestinian woman was lightly injured and taken by Israeli ambulance for medical treatment, Samri added, without specifying if any suspect items were found in her handbag.

Since a wave of violence broke out in October 2015, 252 Palestinians, 41 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have died.

Many of the Palestinians killed carried out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, while others have been killed during protests, in clashes or Israeli air raids on Gaza.

Last week, a military court in Tel Aviv found Israeli Sergeant Elor Azaria guilty of shooting and killing a severely wounded Palestinian man last year and sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

The rate of attacks has declined sharply in recent months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us