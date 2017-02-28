POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Success of re-introducing animals to the wild
Scientists say re-introducing keystone species back to the wild could cause a cascade that would change landscapes.
Success of re-introducing animals to the wild
Two young wolves hide behind a tree in Yellowstone National Park in the US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

You often hear about animals disappearing from nature from over hunting' or urban sprawl. But there is some good news in the form of animals being re-introduced to the wild.

Beavers were brought back in Britain's River Otter after 500 years while wolves were re-introduced to America's Yellowstone National Park in 1995 after an absence of 75 years.

They are called a keystone species that can create a cascade of life in the river.

TRT World'sDana Lewis reports on how "rewilding" can renew fragile ecosystems.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us