WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia to charge two women suspects with Kim Jong-nam's murder
If found guilty of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader, the women from Indonesia and Vietnam could face the death penalty. Pyongyang is sending a delegation to Kuala Lumpur to claim his body.
Malaysia to charge two women suspects with Kim Jong-nam's murder
CCTV on February 13, 2017 shows Kim Jong-nam (in grey suit) speaking to airport authorities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Malaysian prosecutors will charge two women detained earlier in connection with their alleged involvement in the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim, who had criticised the regime of his family, was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport earlier this month after two women allegedly smeared his face with VX nerve agent, a chemical described by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.

Kim's death has sparked a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea. Pyongyang said on Tuesday it is sending a high-level delegation to Kuala Lumpur to seek the return of Kim's body.

TRT World spoke to journalist Zan Azlee, who is following the story from Kuala Lumpur.

Attorney general Mohamed Apandi Ali said the two women suspects, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, "will be charged in court under Section 302 (murder) of the penal code."

They will appear in court on Wednesday. If found guilty they could face death by hanging.

In leaked CCTV footage, two women were seen shoving something into Kim's face at the airport's Terminal 2 on the night of the murder. The 45-year-old suffered a seizure and died before he reached hospital.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, say they thought they were taking part in the making of a prank video.

A third suspect, 46-year-old North Korean man Ri Jong-Chol, was also arrested following the February 13 attack.

The attorney general did not say if Ri would be charged.

South Korean officials believe the murder was carried out by North Korean agents. Malaysia has identified eight North Koreans suspected of involvement in the killing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us