Israeli forces on Tuesday removed illegal settlers from the Ofra settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Israeli youths surrounded nine settler homes which are due to be demolished.

The properties were built on private Palestinian land.

Israel's supreme court ordered they should be demolished by Sunday.

It had rejected last minute petitions to delay the demolition.

TRT World spoke to journalist Gregg Carlstrom who's following the developments from Tel Aviv.

He says a number of police officials were injured during the evacuation.

Meanwhile, one person was killed during violent clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Gunmen in the Ain el-Hilweh camp opened fire on one another.

Four were wounded, among them a three-year-old boy.

The Lebanese army said its doing what it can to curb the unrest.

The camp is said to be divided between supporters of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and other groups.