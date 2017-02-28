WORLD
Malaysian authorities hope to charge 3 over Kim Jong-nam's killing
Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar says that two North Korean firms, International Global System and International Golden Services, were in the process of being "struck off" over links to arms trade.
Malaysian Police officers gather before a protest organised by Members of the youth wing of the National Front, Malaysia's ruling coalition, in front of the North Korea embassy, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 23, / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

The half brother of North Korea's leader was assassinated at a Malaysian airport two weeks ago and fingers were immediately pointed at Pyonyang.

As the diplomatic dispute deepens, the investigation grows. New documents have been handed to the attorney general's office with the post-mortem results included.

Authorities say they're hoping to charge three individuals who are currently under detention.

TRT World talks to Kuala Lumpur-based journalist Zan Azlee.

"Authorities aware of North Korean firms linked to arms trade"

Malaysia's authorities were aware of two North Korea-linked companies operating an arms business in the Southeast Asian country and they were being "struck off", the police chief said on Tuesday.

Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that two firms, International Global System and International Golden Services, were in the process of being "struck off".

"We have also taken all necessary actions to comply with international regulations with regards to related sanctions," he added.

Glocom, according to a United Nations report, sold battlefield radio equipment in violation of international sanctions.

No company called Glocom exists in Malaysia, but its website was registered in 2009 by International Global System Sdn Bhd, and a similarly-named company called International Golden Services Sdn Bhd was listed on Glocom's website as a contact.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
