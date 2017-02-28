WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twenty-four police likely killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan
Twelve police officers were killed in an attack in Helmand province, and the Taliban say they killed 12 other officers in another part of the province.
Twenty-four police likely killed in Taliban attacks in Afghanistan
Taliban militants are seen in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

Afghan officials said Taliban fighters in the southern Afghan province of Helmand attacked a police checkpoint early on Tuesday, killing 12 police officers and stealing weapons and ammunition.

A provincial official added that it could be an insider attack as one of the guards was still missing.

"An investigation is ongoing to find out if someone from inside has defected to the Taliban and paved the way for this crime," the official said.

"The Taliban attacked a guard with silenced guns and then entered the check post," Helmand deputy police chief Haji Gulai told reporters.

They attacked other policemen with hand grenades and killed all of them. They later took their weapons and ammunition and escaped.

In a separate incident, another 12 policemen were killed in the Marjah district of Helmand after an hour-long gun battle, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Taliban fighters now control most of Helmand, where British and US forces suffered their heaviest casualties of the war in years of fighting following the ouster of the Taliban in 2001.

Afghan security forces now control less than 60 percent of the country, according to US estimates. The Taliban control about 10 percent and the remainder is contested between government and insurgent forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us