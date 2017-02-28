WORLD
1 MIN READ
Children in Syria's Eastern Ghouta struggle to get an education
Displaced civilians in eastern Ghouta have to live in makeshift camps after a recent offensive by the Syrian regime. There families try to teach children the basic knowledge that the war is depriving them of.
Children in Syria's Eastern Ghouta struggle to get an education
Internally displaced children stand at the entrance to their tent, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

The nearly six-year war in Syria has displaced half of the country's population and stopped many children getting an education.

Hundreds of families in Eastern Ghouta had to flee their towns after a recent offensive by the Syrian regime. But parents don't want their children to abandon school and they decided to set it up in a tent in case they have to flee again.

Some of the children have never known what it is like to enter a classroom.

TRT World'sJames Champion takes a look at how some Syrians east of the Damascus are finding ways to learn.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us