The nearly six-year war in Syria has displaced half of the country's population and stopped many children getting an education.

Hundreds of families in Eastern Ghouta had to flee their towns after a recent offensive by the Syrian regime. But parents don't want their children to abandon school and they decided to set it up in a tent in case they have to flee again.

Some of the children have never known what it is like to enter a classroom.

TRT World'sJames Champion takes a look at how some Syrians east of the Damascus are finding ways to learn.