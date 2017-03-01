POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Study finds evidence linking obesity to cancer
A new study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer has found evidence of deadly proportions - obesity could lead to 11 different forms of cancer.
Study finds evidence linking obesity to cancer
A new study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer found strong links between body fat and cancer. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

A team of international scientists said there's strong evidence linking obesity to 11 forms of cancer.

A new study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer found being overweight could increase the risk of a variety of cancers.

These include colon, breast, gastric and ovarian cancer.

Scientists examined more than 200 previous studies to reach their conclusions, which were published in the British Medical Journal.

Professor Martin Garnett from the University of Nottingham spoke to TRT World to discuss the study.

Click here to read the full study.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us