A team of international scientists said there's strong evidence linking obesity to 11 forms of cancer.

A new study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer found being overweight could increase the risk of a variety of cancers.

These include colon, breast, gastric and ovarian cancer.

Scientists examined more than 200 previous studies to reach their conclusions, which were published in the British Medical Journal.

Professor Martin Garnett from the University of Nottingham spoke to TRT World to discuss the study.

