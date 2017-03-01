WORLD
Malaysia court charges two women over Kim Jong-nam murder
Both women have told diplomats from their countries that they had been paid to take part in what they believed was a prank for a reality television show.
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (L) and Indonesian Siti Aishah are seen in this combination picture from undated handouts released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

Malaysian prosecutors charged two women on Wednesday over the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim died after a cloth laced with VX nerve agent was held over his face at the Kuala Lumpur airport two weeks ago. The incident sparked a diplomatic dispute between Malaysia and North Korea.

If convicted, the two suspects are likely to face the death penalty. But both of them claim they were paid to be part of what they believed was a prank for a reality tv show.

