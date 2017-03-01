Malaysian prosecutors charged two women on Wednesday over the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim died after a cloth laced with VX nerve agent was held over his face at the Kuala Lumpur airport two weeks ago. The incident sparked a diplomatic dispute between Malaysia and North Korea.

If convicted, the two suspects are likely to face the death penalty. But both of them claim they were paid to be part of what they believed was a prank for a reality tv show.