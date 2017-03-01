WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Taliban attacks hit Afghan capital
Government officials say at least 20 people were killed and 87 others were wounded in the attacks on Kabul.
Two Taliban attacks hit Afghan capital
Smoke from a blast as Taliban and Afghan forces exchange fire in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

Afghan Taliban attacked police, military and intelligence targets in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least 20 people and wounding 87 others, officials said.

One target was a police headquarters in the west of the city, not far from a military training school. Fighting there lasted for several hours with gunmen barricaded inside the building.

​A separate attack appeared to have targeted an office of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, the National Directorate for Security (NDS), on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary has more from Kabul.

Taliban gearing up for spring offensive

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, are seeking to expel foreign troops and defeat the US-backed government following their ouster in 2001.

The attacks come shortly ahead of the period when the Taliban usually announce a spring offensive, and underline warnings from Afghan officials that they face a difficult year.

Government forces have struggled to control the insurgency since a NATO-led force ended its combat mission in 2014.

According to US estimates, Afghan government forces now control less than 60 percent of the country although they hold all main provincial centres.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us