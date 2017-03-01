Afghan Taliban attacked police, military and intelligence targets in Kabul on Wednesday killing at least 20 people and wounding 87 others, officials said.

One target was a police headquarters in the west of the city, not far from a military training school. Fighting there lasted for several hours with gunmen barricaded inside the building.

​A separate attack appeared to have targeted an office of Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, the National Directorate for Security (NDS), on the eastern outskirts of Kabul.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary has more from Kabul.

Taliban gearing up for spring offensive

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, are seeking to expel foreign troops and defeat the US-backed government following their ouster in 2001.

The attacks come shortly ahead of the period when the Taliban usually announce a spring offensive, and underline warnings from Afghan officials that they face a difficult year.

Government forces have struggled to control the insurgency since a NATO-led force ended its combat mission in 2014.

According to US estimates, Afghan government forces now control less than 60 percent of the country although they hold all main provincial centres.