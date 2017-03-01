The 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit concluded on Wednesday with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan representend Turkey at the two-day regional meeting held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Leaders from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the summit.

Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan established the ECO in 1985. It succeeded the Regional Cooperation for Development which the three countries founded in 1964 to promote cooperation among member states.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah is in Islamabad and has this update on the summit.