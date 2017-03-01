WORLD
1 MIN READ
Residents of eastern Mosul slowly rebuild their lives
As the battle rages on between Iraqi forces and Daesh in Mosul, the future remains uncertain for many residents there.
Residents of eastern Mosul slowly rebuild their lives
Civilians in the east are slowly rebuilding their lives as the battle with Daesh is continuing in the western part of Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2017

As the battle for Mosul rages in the west, people in the eastern part of the Iraqi city are slowly rebuilding their lives since Daesh was pushed out.

Iraqi forces launched an operation on February 19 to retake western Mosul from Daesh.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi army took control of the last major road from the group.

Iraqi Federal Police are doing their part in the battle by sending a spy drone across the Tigris River to spot Daesh positions and call in air strikes in the west.

But as the battle rages on, the future still remains uncertain for many of these residents.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston is there, and reports that the war is still too uncomfortably close.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us