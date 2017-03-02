WORLD
5 MIN READ
Germany's decision to cancel Turkish ministers' rallies causes outrage
Top Turkish government officials slam decision of Gaggenau and Cologne city authorities to revoke permission for scheduled rallies by Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to address the Turkish community in Germany.
Germany's decision to cancel Turkish ministers' rallies causes outrage
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag speaking to reporters at a press briefing in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag cancelled a scheduled visit to Germany on Thursday after authorities in the southern German town of Gaggenau revoked permission for a meeting where the minister was scheduled to address Turkish community members.

Bozdag was scheduled to address the crowd at an event organised by the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD), about Turkey's upcoming April 16 referendum for the proposed constitutional amendments in the country. ​

After the controversial decision by German authorities, Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador to Ankara to express its disapproval.

Speaking in the French city of Strasbourg, Bozdag criticised German authorities for cancelling the hall meeting on such short notice and said the move smacked of hypocrisy.

"It is unacceptable that the German authorities are not tolerating a meeting of the Turkish community, while they are always lecturing everyone on human rights, democracy, the rule of law and freedom of expression, and criticising them about their deficits in these areas."

The city of Gaggenau, in a statement, said that the event was cancelled due to security-related concerns and the limited capacity of the hall where the event would have been held.

Separately, Cologne city authorities said they would no longer allow the UETD to use a hall on Sunday, when Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was expected to make a rally speech.

"The event can and will not happen there," a spokeswoman for Cologne city authorities said, citing difficulties in guaranteeing security.

It was unclear if Zeybekci would be able to find an alternative site or why was the permission granted in the first place.

Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik also slammed Germany, saying that the decision of the German authorities was "clearly preventing [the exercise of] a democratic right," and should have "no place" in European democracies.

"Such decisions would be a victory for the racists, and a defeat for those who are committed to the values of the free world," he added.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulus also criticised German authorities.

"The rallies held in Germany are not rallies to influence Germany's domestic politics. In a democratic country, such a ban could never be accepted. We have to prepare the platform to provide information to Turkish citizens who will be voting. These are the requirements of democracy, and if you are not going to hold a rally, how can you ask for people's vote? This is not the proper attitude befitting of a Democracy," he said.

Turkey's Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, regarding the controversial decision, took to Twitter to criticise Germany by saying, "taking this scandal decision in a country that embraces terrorist organisations like PKK and FETO is worrying for the future of Europe."

"The real face of those who try to give a lesson to Turkey on democracy and freedom of expression is clearly emerging with such decisions," he added.

PKK Rallies

Ankara has long criticised Germany for being a haven for the PKK terror groups recruitment, propaganda and funding activities.

The far-left terrorist group had more than 14,000 members and adherents in Germany, according to the 2015 annual report of German domestic intelligence agency, BfV.

Although the PKK is banned in Germany, the terrorist group has been carrying out significant activities through various cultural associations.

According to the BfV, the PKK raised more than $14.3 million in Germany last year alone.

The group, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, EU and US, is responsible for the deaths of more than 44,000 people in a decades-long campaign against Turkey, and has recently intensified its terrorist attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us