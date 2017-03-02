WORLD
2 MIN READ
Patients suffer as doctors observe strike across Kenya
Several patients have died as a result of the public sector doctors' strike that began in December 2016 to demand higher wages.
Patients suffer as doctors observe strike across Kenya
Kenyan nurses and other health-workers on strike demonstrate over low pay at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on December 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Doctors in Kenya's public sector have walked off the job nationwide, in a demand for higher wages. The strike has paralysed the country's public healthcare system. It means many patients are not receiving the care they need.

At least seven doctors were jailed earlier in February for failing to call off the strike that began in December 2016 and has seen several die due to lack of medical care. The strike had been initiated by doctors at public hospitals

A 5,000-member union, that represents doctors, wants the government to implement a deal agreed in 2013 to raise basic salaries by 150 to 180 percent, review working conditions, job structures and criteria for promotions, and address under-staffing in state hospitals.

The doctors were arrested in contempt of a ruling by the country's industrial court in January this year that said the strike was illegal. The doctors' union had rejected the ruling.

The matter was moved to the country's supreme court, which has ordered both sides to negotiate an end to the strike.

TRT World'sJohn-Allan Namu reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us