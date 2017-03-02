WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council to visit African countries affected by Boko Haram
The militant group's seven-year uprising has caused a massive humanitarian crisis in the region. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes.
UN Security Council to visit African countries affected by Boko Haram
The Boko Haram insurgency has triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing 2.6 million people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

A delegation from the UN Security Council headed to Cameroon on Wednesday night as it began a visit to four African countries directly affected by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

A total of 15 ambassadors will try to draw global attention to the emergency situation in the Lake Chad region surrounded by Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

"This is the first time ever that the Security Council will visit the region. Members want to support the four countries in their fight against terrorism," France's UN Ambassador Francois Delattre said.

Boko Haram's seven-year uprising has triggered a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions displacing 2.6 million people.

The delegation will meet with leaders, representatives of civil society groups and visit camps in Cameroon and northeast Nigeria sheltering some of the displaced people.

In the region, tens of thousands of people have been dying of hunger because a lack of security has prevented farmers from tilling the land and has also made access for aid agencies almost impossible.

This year, the UN is seeking $1.5 billion in funding for those affected and also to deal with acute food shortages in Nigeria.

TRT World 's Africa correspondent Fidelis Mbah discusses the visit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us