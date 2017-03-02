WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces make progress in battle for western Mosul
Tens of thousands people have been forced to flee their homes in the western part of the country amid heavy bombings.
Iraqi forces make progress in battle for western Mosul
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Daesh in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Iraqi forces are making progress in the fight against Daesh to retake the western part of Mosul.

Several neighbourhoods have been recaptured by Iraqi army after 10 days of heavy air strikes and artillery fire.

Iraqi forces have taken control of the key Daesh-held districts such as al-Dawasa, al-Jawsaq and al-Tayaran.

Thousands of Iraqis have fled western Mosul since the offensive to retake the western part of the country was launched on February 19.

Iraq's Minister of Displacement and Migration Jassem Mohammed al-Jaff, said that field teams received "26,000 displaced people from western Mosul during the past 10 days."

Iraqi forces declared the liberation of the eastern half of the country 100 days after the launch of the offensive last October.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Mosul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us