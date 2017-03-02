WORLD
1 MIN READ
Blast at coal mine leaves at least 8 dead in Ukraine
Emergency services reported eight dead, but the miners' union said that 11 had died after a methane explosion.
Blast at coal mine leaves at least 8 dead in Ukraine
Coal miners leave a Ukranian coal mine after their work shift. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

The Ukrainian emergency service said an explosion at a coal mine in western Ukraine on Thursday has left at least eight people dead.

The blast at the Stepovaya mine in the Lviv region took place about 550 metres underground.

Emergency services reported eight dead, but the head of a miners' union, Oleksandr Volynets, said on social media that the death toll was 11.

He said the cause of the blast was a methane explosion, but further details were not immediately available.

Ukrainian media reported that 172 people had been in the mine at the time of the blast and 20 of them have not yet been located.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us