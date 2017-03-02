French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has had her EU parliamentary immunity from prosecution removed by European Union lawmakers after she tweeted pictures of Daesh violence.

The move by the European Parliament on Thursday means the far-right leader can be investigated over three graphic tweets from 2015.

One showed an image of the beheading of US journalist James Foley.

Sharing violent images or inciting terrorism is illegal under French law.

The offence being considered is "publishing violent image," which under certain circumstances can carry a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of almost $80,000.

TRT World's Craig Copetas discusses the issue.