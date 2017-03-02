WORLD
1 MIN READ
Le Pen loses immunity from prosecution over Daesh tweets
The move by the European Parliament means the far-right leader can be investigated over three graphic tweets from 2015.
Le Pen loses immunity from prosecution over Daesh tweets
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has had her EU parliamentary immunity from prosecution removed by European Union lawmakers after she tweeted pictures of Daesh violence.

The move by the European Parliament on Thursday means the far-right leader can be investigated over three graphic tweets from 2015.

One showed an image of the beheading of US journalist James Foley.

Sharing violent images or inciting terrorism is illegal under French law.

The offence being considered is "publishing violent image," which under certain circumstances can carry a penalty of three years in prison and a fine of almost $80,000.

TRT World's Craig Copetas discusses the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us