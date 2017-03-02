WORLD
Egypt court finds Mubarak innocent in 2011 killing of protesters
The top appeals court also rejects the demands of the victims' families to reopen the civil suits against the former leader. This ruling is final with no chance of appeal
After the ruling there is no remaining option for appeal or retrial. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Egypt's top appeals court has cleared former President Hosni Mubarak of any involvement in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule.

The court also rejected the demands of the victims' families to reopen the civil suits against the former leader as well as an appeal by prosecutors.

Mubarak and his interior minister, Habib al-Adly, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2012 on charges of failing to protect the lives of demonstrators, but another court threw out the verdict two years later, citing technical flaws in the prosecution.

