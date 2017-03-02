WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mount Etna in Sicily continues to erupt for third day in a row
Hundreds of thousands of tourists flock to the Italian island to see Mt Etna's craters, which is Europe's most active and highest volcano.
A picture taken from Catania, Sicily, shows Mt Etna covered with snow on February 16, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2017

Mount Etna in Sicily has continued to erupt for the third day in a row and is Europe's most active and highest volcano, although it has been largely dormant for the past two years.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists flocked to the Italian island to see Mt Etna's craters

The relatively small eruptions were not sufficiently powerful to cause any problems for residential centres near the peak, on the eastern side of the island, and the nearby airport at Catania, a port city on Sicily's east coast, continued to operate normally.

Experts say the latest eruptions could last for weeks.

SOURCE:TRT World
