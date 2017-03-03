WORLD
1 MIN READ
Local authorities struggle to rebuild eastern Mosul
The war-torn city urgently needs more money to restore its water and power supplies.
Local authorities struggle to rebuild eastern Mosul
An Iraqi man pushes a cart with cans of water between ruined buildings in Mosul's Qadisiyah neighbourhood on January 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 3, 2017

Local authorities in eastern Mosul need an emergency fund to rebuild the infrastructure of the city which was damaged by Daesh militants.

Iraqi troops took complete control of eastern Mosul on January 23, 100 days after the start of their US-backed military campaign to clear Daesh militants from the city.

Since the full liberation of the eastern half of the city, the local council has received $125 million to spend on reconstruction.

However, the amount is not enough to revamp water and power supplies.

TRT World 's Nicole Johnston reports from the war-torn city.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us