At least 11 civilians were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in air strikes on a central Syrian village.

"The raids targeted a livestock market in the village of Oqayrabat, held by Daesh in Hama province," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). "They are probably Russian air strikes."

Oqayrabat lies north-west of Palmyra, the ancient desert city that was recaptured by Russia-backed regime forces from Daesh on Wednesday.

Rahman said the raids on the village were part of "new military operations by the Syrian regime and its Russian ally targeting Daesh positions in Hama province."

Syrian and Russian warplanes on Saturday were heavily bombing Daesh north and east of Palmyra, which has changed hands several times in Syria's nearly six-year war. Daesh overran the city for the second time on December 11, 2016.

Exodus from Aleppo

The war monitor also reported an exodus of over 30,000 people from northern Aleppo after ferocious fighting between regime forces and Daesh over the past week in the country's ravaged north.

Most of the displaced went to areas around Manbij, under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which are backed by the United States and are also fighting Daesh, the monitor said.

Ibrahim al-Quftan, the co-chair of Manbij's civil administration, told AFP news agency as many as 40,000 displaced people had arrived in the town in recent days.

Aftermath of Geneva talks

The Syrian regime's chief negotiator said on Saturday the "only thing" achieved at the 10-day-long talks in Geneva was an agreed agenda.

In his first remarks since talks ended on Friday, Bashar al-Ja'afari said all four points in the agreed-upon agenda through UN's Syrian envoy Staffan de Mistura were equal – including fighting terrorism.

The government wanted a unified opposition delegation as its negotiating partner, according to the regime's chief negotiator. Ja'afari said the regime was still studying whether to return for the next round of talks in Geneva later in March.