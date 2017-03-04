WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bosnia is looking for justice over killings
Bosnia has filed a request for the UN's top court to revisit its finding that Serbia was not guilty of genocide during the Bosnian civil war, in which more than 100,000 people were killed.
Bosnia is looking for justice over killings
An aerial view of the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 20, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Bosnia recently called on the UN's top court to review its 2007 ruling that cleared Serbia of genocide during the 1990s civil war.

Survivors of one of the worst massacres in Europe hope new evidence will finally convict the Serbian government of its alleged war crimes.

The 2007 judgement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) exonerated Serbia of direct responsibility for killings, rapes and "ethnic cleansing" in Bosnia during the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, though it said Serbia had failed to prevent genocide.

The ICJ ruling concluded that genocide had occurred only at Srebrenica, where about 8,000 Muslims were slaughtered by Bosnian Serb forces, and not in other parts of Bosnia.

Many officials in Bosnia argued against the move to reopen the case, saying it could spark a new political crisis in the ethnically divided Balkan country.

Bakir Izetbegovic, the Muslim Bosnian member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, said Bosnia has "new arguments."

The goal is to prove that genocide was so widespread that it could not be limited to Srebrenica, Izetbegocic said.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie visited the killing fields of Prijedor and spoke to witnesses to massacre there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us