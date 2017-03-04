WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey's border towns relieved after defeat of Daesh in northern Syria
Civilians from Karkamis and Kilis say rockets fired by the group killed people and damaged infrastructure. They now breathe easier as peace and nominal commerce return to the two towns.
Turkey's border towns relieved after defeat of Daesh in northern Syria
Residents examine the damage after a rocket hit a house in Kilis on April 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

Before the success of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, civilians living near the country's border with Syria were killed in missile attacks launched from Daesh-controlled areas. Their businesses were affected, and they lost their means to earn a living.

But with Daesh defeated and a new border wall to protect the markets and households, people feel safer in the towns of Karkamis and Kilis tucked away along Turkey's southern border.

Turkey's military campaign in Syria known as Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in August last year, has allowed the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army to push Daesh out of areas close to Turkey's border with Syria.

The focus of the townspeople in both cities is to now overhaul their economy.

TRT World'sAbubakrAlShamahi speaks to locals of Karkamis and Kilis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us