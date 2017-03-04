TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Military aircraft crashes near Turkey-Syria border
The plane reportedly plunged near Turkey's southern Hatay province. No wreckage has yet been found, the governor says.
Military aircraft crashes near Turkey-Syria border
A war plane reportedly belonging to the Syrian air force crashed near Turkey's province of Hatay. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 4, 2017

A MiG-23 warplane, possibly belonging to the Syrian regime's air force, crashed near Syria's northern border, Turkey said on Saturday evening. The pilot is thought to have bailed out.

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said a search was underway for the pilot, who may have come down on the Turkish side of the frontier.

"It's not clear why the plane crashed. It may be due to weather conditions," he said.

The warplane is believed to have hit the Syrian side.

The Syrian opposition told Anadolu Agency they shot down a plane belonging to the Syrian regime.

Earlier in the day, 11 civilians were killed in air strikes in central Syria, near the ancient city of Palmyra which was recently recaptured by the regime, backed by Russia. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russia was in all likelihood behind the bombing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us