Haiti's former president Rene Preval, has died at the age of 74. Local media reports cited Preval's sister as saying that the former president died after a cardiac arrest.

Preval was the only democratically elected president to serve two separate full terms. Preval was president when Haiti was hit by a powerful earthquake in January 2010 that killed up to 300,000 people.

"I have sadly learned of the death of former president Rene Preval," President Jovenel Moise wrote in a post on Twitter. "I bow before the remains of this dignified son of Haiti."

Michel Martelly, another former president, also took to social media to express his sorrow.

"President Preval, Little Rene, my brother, my friend and adviser, your passing leaves us in shock," tweeted Martelly, who served as president from 2011 to 2016.