Southern Somalia is once again in the grips of severe drought which has killed 110 people in just two days due to the resulting famine and diarrhoea, the prime minister said on Saturday.

The UN children's agency UNICEF had in February warned the drought in Somalia could lead to up to 270,000 children suffering from acute malnutrition this year.

"It is a difficult situation for the pastoralists and their livestock," Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire's office said in a statement.

"The Somali government will do its best, and we urge all Somalis wherever they are to help and save the dying Somalis," he said.

A 75-year-old farmer, Bile Abdi, said: "I have never heard or seen such a severe drought."

In 2011, some 260,000 people starved to death due to famine in Somalia.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah brings more.