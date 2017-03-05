WORLD
Zimbabwe appeals for foreign aid to help flood victims
The massive floods have left 246 people dead and almost 2,000 homeless since December.
Former Zimbabwean Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe crosses a flooded road on her way to assess damage caused by floods in Tsholostho. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 5, 2017

Zimbabwe has appealed for $100 million in international aid to help those affected by the floods, which have washed away bridges and roads and cut off some communities.

Floods caused by above-normal rains have killed 246 people, injured 128 and left nearly 2,000 homeless, said Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, last Thursday.

Also, 74 schools were damaged and 70 dams burst, Kasukuwere said.

I am therefore appealing to the development partners, private sector and general public, inclusive of those in the diaspora, to rally with the government to support the emergency relieve programmes.

The government is seeking tents, drugs, and food for those displaced by the floods, he added.

The southern African country has struggled since December when torrential rains started pounding the country as it emerged from severe drought.

An El Nino-induced drought last year scorched crops in Zimbabwe, leaving more than 4 million in need of food aid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
