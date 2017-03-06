WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mosul offensive against Daesh picks up as weather improves
The situation in Iraq remains complex as groups fighting on the ground envision different futures once Daesh is defeated. Iraqi army commanders tell TRT World once the militant organisation retreats, it might return as a ferocious guerrilla group.
Iraqi army recapture Al-Hurriya bridge from Daesh militants on March 6, 2017. The bridge spans the Tigris River. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 6, 2017

As the skies cleared up after a weekend of inclement weather, Iraqi forces — with air support from the US-led coalition — intensified action against Daesh positions in western Mosul in Iraq.

Monday saw Iraqi forces recapture al-Hurriya bridge on the Tigris River from the militants. This is the second bridge taken back by Iraqi forces since the operation to recapture the western part of the city was launched on February 19. It took the army and its allied forces 100 days to reclaim eastern Mosul.

However, the complexity of the situation in northern Iraq extends beyond Mosul, according to TRT World correspondent Nicole Johnston.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
