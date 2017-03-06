As the skies cleared up after a weekend of inclement weather, Iraqi forces — with air support from the US-led coalition — intensified action against Daesh positions in western Mosul in Iraq.

Monday saw Iraqi forces recapture al-Hurriya bridge on the Tigris River from the militants. This is the second bridge taken back by Iraqi forces since the operation to recapture the western part of the city was launched on February 19. It took the army and its allied forces 100 days to reclaim eastern Mosul.

However, the complexity of the situation in northern Iraq extends beyond Mosul, according to TRT World correspondent Nicole Johnston.