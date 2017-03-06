Life in Syria's Azaz, an opposition-held town on the Turkish border, is becoming increasingly difficult as basic supplies run short.

The town is surrounded by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK. Locals say the group is imposing high taxes on any goods that pass through areas under their control, and have cut off the road that links the town with Aleppo.

Recent advances by Bashar al Assad's regime forces have also cut off some roads, leaving the people of Azaz with no choice but to buy diesel from Daesh-held territories in the east, but even that is very expensive.

"The town has thousands of civilians who escaped from Aleppo. They might be safe for now - but they need food, and that's running out," TRT World's Nick Toksvig explains. He has more on the story from Azaz.