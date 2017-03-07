Skiers at the Tignes ski resort in the French Alps had a lucky escape on Tuesday after an avalanche swept many away.

The avalanche came down at about 0900 GMT in the Val Claret area of the resort, near a relatively easy "blue" slope, a local emergency services spokesman said.

The vast Tignes ski area was entirely closed and skiers were evacuated by resort staff and police.

Rescue conditions were difficult because of fog which made it impossible for emergency workers from outside the resort to get there by helicopter. They had to come by road instead.

The avalanche risk was high on Tuesday at four on a scale of five.