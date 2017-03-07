WORLD
UN says millions at risk from famine in Africa
The United Nations says aid agencies must get food to close to 3 million people by July to avert a famine in Africa's Lake Chad region caused by drought, chronic poverty and Boko Haram militants.
Children attend a class at a primary school in Muna Garage IDP camp, Maiduguri, Nigeria, November 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

A delegation from the United Nations Security Council has described the situation in the Lake Chad basin as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The delegation visited Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, which have all suffered attacks by the terror group Boko Haram.

The presence of Boko Haram militants has prevented farmers from planting crops or accessing Lake Chad to provide water for their animals.

Fishermen have also been prevented from accessing the lake, which is shared between Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad, aid experts say.

Fourteen donor countries recently pledged $672 million in emergency aid for people threatened by famine in the region.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
