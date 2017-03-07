The operation in Yakla village on January 29 was the first US military raid authorised by US President Donald Trump in Yemen.

During his congressional address, Trump called it a "highly successful raid" which generated valuable intelligence.

It is still unclear how useful, if at all, any of the intelligence gathered is.

American special forces in Apache helicopters killed 14 militants and also lost one US Navy SEAL during the operation, the US military confirmed later.

The US military was forced to destroy a $75 million aircraft.

The operation also resulted in the death of at least 25 civilians, including many children.

TRT World 's Mikaela Barwick visited Yakla village where she spoke to survivors.