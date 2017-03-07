WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian health workers embark on nationwide strike
Health workers in Africa's most populous nation are demanding better salaries and improved working conditions, while the president receives his medical care in the UK.
Nigerian health workers embark on nationwide strike
According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has only one doctor for every 4,000 civilians. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

Health workers in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with more than 180 million people, have embarked on a nationwide strike as they demand an increase in pay and better working conditions.

The government wants health workers to call off the strike until it can be in a position to allocate resources to meet all their demands.

"The government is not insensitive to their demand and the government is meeting them from time to time but the funds are not there. There's increment of salaries, training for resident doctors, there are so many things, everyone is demanding," said Health Department spokesperson, Tayo Haastrup.

Many health workers say they have not received their full wages in more than six months.

The strike comes at a time when the country's President Muhammadu Buhari is on medical leave.

He's not receiving his healthcare in Nigeria, but in the United Kingdom.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has only one doctor for every 4,000 people.

TRT World's Sophia Adengo has been following the strike from the capital, Abuja.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us