Nigeria closes Abuja airport for six weeks
The government decided to shut down the capital's main airport for repairs after some major international airlines refused to fly there due to the poor condition of the runway.
A general view of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Nigeria closed Abuja's main international airport on Wednesday for six weeks to carry out runway repairs.

The government decided to shut down the capital's airport after some major international airlines refused to fly there due to the poor condition of the runway.

The airport's runway had deteriorated to such an extent that some aircraft reported damage to their undercarriage.

After the closure of Abuja airport, air traffic is being diverted to Kaduna airport, about 160 km north of the capital.

But some international airlines have refused to fly into Kaduna citing operational concerns.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports.

