WORLD
2 MIN READ
WikiLeaks lifts the lid on CIA's "Weeping Angel" spying bug
Documents published by WikiLeaks claim that the US spy agency can turn your Smart TV or Smartphone into a listening device. It can also get around encryption software on popular apps like WhatsApp and Signal.
WikiLeaks lifts the lid on CIA's "Weeping Angel" spying bug
WikiLeaks says the hacking tools have cracked iPhones, Android systems, popular Microsoft software and Samsung Smart TVs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Wikileaks has published nearly 9,000 documents claiming the CIA has allegedly developed a remote access bug called "Weeping Angel" that can take control of Samsung Smart TVs, put them in a fake off-mode, then listen to conversations in the room.

The documents include details of a programme called "Vault 7" through which the US spy agency can hack many electronic devices. The CIA has also managed to gain total remote access control of older versions of iPhones and Android devices.

The documents claim once the CIA gains access to a phone, it can even snoop on encrypted chat apps such as Whatsapp and Signal.

According to Wikileaks, the hacking software can steal content from conversations while they are waiting to be decrypted and displayed on the screens of phones.

TRT World'sSourav Roy explains how it works.

To read the documents, click here.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us