On the occasion of International Women's Day, we are highlighting the exceptional work performed by women in journalism.

TRT World's own Nicole Johnston and Zeina Awad are joined by CNN's Arwa Damon, former Al Jazeera English journalist Sue Turton, and freelance photojournalist Shelly Kittleson for a roundtable discussion about their experiences.

Visit our special series on Women on War: Reporting from the Frontline.