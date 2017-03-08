At least 15 militants and two soldiers have been killed in two separate gun battles in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Soldiers on Tuesday conducted a raid on a village in the Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a gunfight.

"During exchange of fire Capt Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced martyrdom," said a military statement, adding, "Five terrorists killed during the operation."

Security forces stormed a second compound in a nearby village on Wednesday, killing 10 militants, a senior security official told AFP.

The shootouts come after a recent resurgence in militant violence, with 130 people killed nationwide in February, ending a lull in Pakistan's long battle against terrorism.

Taliban militants executed

Separately, the military said in a statement that five Taliban militants who had been sentenced to death were executed on Wednesday at a prison in the northwestern garrison town of Kohat.

Pakistan created special military courts by constitutional amendment after the country's deadliest ever attack in 2014.

The assault on a school in northwestern Peshawar, in which gunmen killed more than 150 people – mostly children – traumatised a country already grimly accustomed to atrocities.

Pakistan's military announced the launch of a nationwide anti-terrorist operation in the wake of the violence last month.