Tens of thousands of civilians have been forced from their homes as fighting intensifies between Daesh and US-backed Iraqi security forces in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Authorities say some 10,000 civilians have fled Mosul every day on average since the battle for the western part of Iraq's second biggest city began on February 19; 60,000 so far in total.

The number of civilians fleeing the Daesh stronghold is expected to rise as security forces penetrate deeper into the city.

Many of these civilians are fleeing to Hamman al Alil refugee camp in the south of the city.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston visited the camp and his this story.