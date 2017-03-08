If you're a woman or a girl, take the day off, kick off your mandatory heels, ignore your wallet and watch as the wider community realises your worth in your absence on A Day Without a Woman.

At least that is what the organisers behind the historic Women's Marches are hoping for as they encourage women in the US to participate in a strike intended to raise awareness about pay gaps, reproductive rights, liberties and violence. Women's March organisers ask that on Wednesday, conventionally International Women's Day, women:

Take the day off, from paid and unpaid labour

Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses).

Wear red in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman

No one knows how many women will respond. If the Women's March events from January are anything to go by, A Day Without a Woman could spiral into a movement to contend with.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse visits a Washington DC Cafe owned by one of the participants of A Day Without Women.