WORLD
1 MIN READ
European zoos tighten security after poachers kill rhino in France
The security measure comes a day after poachers killed a four-year-old rhino and removed the animal's horn at Thoiry Zoo, west of the French capital, Paris.
European zoos tighten security after poachers kill rhino in France
Police say the rhino, Vince, had been shot three times in the head and had one of his horns sawn off. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Security is being reviewed at zoos across Europe a day after poachers killed a white rhino in a French wildlife park.

The intruders used a chainsaw to remove the animal's horn during Tuesday's raid, believed to be the first of its kind in the continent.

The four-year-old male, named Vince, was found dead in the African enclosure of Thoiry Zoo, west of the French capital, Paris.

Police said the animal had been shot three times in the head and one of its horns had been sawn off.

The poachers could not remove Vince's second horn and left it partially sawn.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us