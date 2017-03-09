WORLD
Turkish humanitarian aid arrives in Syria's al-Bab
The delivery of food and basic necessities should help meet the needs of thousands of families who have returned to the northern Syrian city after it was liberated from Daesh on February 24.
A Syrian boy carries supplies, provided by a Turkish NGO, in the al-Bab town of Aleppo, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 9, 2017

An aid convoy arrived in Syria's al-Bab on Wednesday after Turkish-backed opposition fighters retook the city from Daesh last month.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) dispatched the convoy of 25 vehicles loaded with food, blankets and cleaning supplies.

"This convoy will meet the needs of thousands of families, who have returned to al-Bab," IHH official Omer Koparan said.

Serkan Oktem, IHH director in Turkey's south-central city of Kilis, said the NGO has also distributed 5,000 bags of bread in two days in al-Bab and the surrounding villages.

"We will deploy a mobile bakery and a soup kitchen in the town as we did in Jarablus," Oktem said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports exclusively from al-Bab.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
