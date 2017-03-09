An aid convoy arrived in Syria's al-Bab on Wednesday after Turkish-backed opposition fighters retook the city from Daesh last month.

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) dispatched the convoy of 25 vehicles loaded with food, blankets and cleaning supplies.

"This convoy will meet the needs of thousands of families, who have returned to al-Bab," IHH official Omer Koparan said.

Serkan Oktem, IHH director in Turkey's south-central city of Kilis, said the NGO has also distributed 5,000 bags of bread in two days in al-Bab and the surrounding villages.

"We will deploy a mobile bakery and a soup kitchen in the town as we did in Jarablus," Oktem said.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports exclusively from al-Bab.