WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey-backed rebels and regime forces clash in northern Syria
Syrian regime forces said Turkey's military shelled its positions in the countryside near the northern city of Manbij, causing deaths and injuries.
Turkey-backed rebels and regime forces clash in northern Syria
A rebel fighter fires a mortar shell towards Syrian regime soldiers, west of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, March 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 10, 2017

Clashes erupted between the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Syrian regime forces on Thursday, sources on the ground said.

The clashes were the first reported between the parties since the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over villages west of the town of Manbij to the regime after Turkey threatened to attack if they stay in the area.

The SDF is an umbrella organisation of armed groups dominated by the YPG, which Turkey regards as an extension of the PKK, listed by Turkey, the US and the EU as a terrorist organisation.

The FSA said the fighting took place in two villages between al-Bab and Manbij, after regime forces and their allied militants attacked opposition positions.

Local sources told Reuters that the FSA captured two regime soldiers. Ten FSA soldiers were also injured in the clashes.

Regime-run SANA news agency reported that Turkey's military shelled its forces in the countryside near the northern city of Manbij, near the Turkish border.

The shelling caused deaths and injuries, regime sources said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria in August 2016 in support of rebel groups with the twin goals of driving Daesh from its border and preventing the YPG from building an autonomous zone along the frontier.

Turkey has long demanded that the YPG move out of the Syrian town of Manbij, having previously warned the group not to advance west of the Euphrates river.

Turkish Armed Forces said on Friday it killed at least 71 YPG militants in northern Syria over the past week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us