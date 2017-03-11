WORLD
Turkey, Russia move to improve economic ties
Russia had imposed economic sanctions on Turkey as relations soured after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over Syria in November 2015. Ties were formally restored in August last year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on Friday to remove work permit sanctions against Turkish nationals and businesses.

Erdogan said the two countries ended the "normalisation process" following their last meeting in August after Turkey and Russia patched up the fallout from the downing of a Russian jet over the Turkish-Syrian border in November 2015.

Putin said his meeting with Erdogan also focused on global issues.

"The parties [Russia and Turkey] have spoken in support of the world society uniting efforts in fighting terrorism. We have stated that due to the active role of Russia and Turkey, we managed not only to reach a ceasefire between Syrian troops and the armed opposition, but also to start direct talks between the fighting parties in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana."

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar reports from Moscow, Russia.

SOURCE:TRT World
