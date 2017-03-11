WORLD
A look at how Daesh lost Dabiq
The northern Syrian town of Dabiq held great value for Daesh where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle against the West.
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army fight against Daesh on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, on October 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels captured the northern village of Dabiq from Daesh in mid-October, forcing the group from a stronghold where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle with the West.

Its defeat at Dabiq, long a mainstay of Daesh's propaganda, underscores the group's declining fortunes this year as it suffered battlefield defeats in Syria and Iraq and lost a string of senior leaders in targeted air strikes.

The town of Dabiq held great value for the group - and its propaganda magazine was named after it.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan went to Dabiq and sent us this exclusive report.

