Turkey-backed Syrian rebels captured the northern village of Dabiq from Daesh in mid-October, forcing the group from a stronghold where it had promised to fight a final, apocalyptic battle with the West.

Its defeat at Dabiq, long a mainstay of Daesh's propaganda, underscores the group's declining fortunes this year as it suffered battlefield defeats in Syria and Iraq and lost a string of senior leaders in targeted air strikes.

The town of Dabiq held great value for the group - and its propaganda magazine was named after it.

TRT World 's Ediz Tiyansan went to Dabiq and sent us this exclusive report.