England ready to claim test rugby glory
If England wins Saturday's game against Scotland, they will equal the World Record of 18 consecutive test wins set by New Zealand.
England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference in Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey on March 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

England's rugby team are aiming for an 18th consecutive test win as they take on Scotland in the Six Nations Championship.

If they succeed, they will equal the World Record of 18 consecutive test wins set by New Zealand.

But a dog may have taken a bite out of their plans.

England's rugby coach Eddie Jones said during a press conference on Thursday that his four-legged pooch had caused an injury to his key man and goal kicker, Owen Farrell.

Farrell suffered an unspecified leg injury and missed training on Friday.

England has decided against calling up an additional player as cover, relying on the 24-man training squad they had previously retained for the Scotland match.

TRT World'sLance Santos reports from London.

The Six Nations Championship is held between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

SOURCE:TRT World
