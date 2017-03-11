At least 30 people were killed and over 100 wounded in two synchronised attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday targeting Shia pilgrims, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al Saghir area, which houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world.

The director general of the capital's Al-Mujtahed hospital said that there were 28 people dead and 45 wounded.

