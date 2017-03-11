WORLD
Twin blasts kill at least 30 in Damascus Old City
War monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say the casualties took place when a roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in Bab al Saghir.
The targeted area houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

At least 30 people were killed and over 100 wounded in two synchronised attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday targeting Shia pilgrims, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al Saghir area, which houses several Shia mausoleums that draw pilgrims from around the world.

The director general of the capital's Al-Mujtahed hospital said that there were 28 people dead and 45 wounded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
