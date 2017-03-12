At least 38 people were killed and 15 injured in northern Haiti late on Saturday after a bus crashed into a music parade, the country's civil protection authorities said on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to the capital Port-au-Prince. It crashed into a Rara parade in the town of Gonaives, in the northern part of the country.

The bus first hit two pedestrians, killing one of them instantly.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but instead crashed into a group of musicians.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Police said the driver and passengers on the bus were being held at the police station.

Rara parades are groupings of musicians playing traditional instruments, and are often joined by passers-by.

After the accident, other musicians and people in the parade began hurling rocks at the bus and passing vehicles.

Haitian roads are dangerous and chaotic, with few rules observed by pedestrians, motorcyclists and drivers.