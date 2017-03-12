The death toll from a twin bomb attack, targeting Shia pilgrims in Damascus, has climbed to 74, a war monitor reported on Sunday.

Among the victims of Saturday's blasts were 43 Iraqi pilgrims who had come to the Syrian capital to visit shrines in Damascus' famed Old City, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Over 120 people were wounded in the synchronised attacks. There has been no claim of responsibility.

The monitor said that 11 bystanders and eight children were also among those killed, as well as 20 members of pro-regime security forces.

SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman said that a roadside bomb detonated as a bus carrying pilgrims made its way through the Bab al Saghir area of the Old City before a suicide bomber blew himself up.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has been supported in the country's war by Shia militias from countries including Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon.