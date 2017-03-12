Azerbaijan is known all over the world for its high quality and artistic handwoven carpets. Many of the craftspersons, who weave the carpets, are skilled in telling Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition through these rugs.

The challenge, however, is that the art of storytelling through traditional carpets must pass on to the hands of the new generation so that the tradition – continuing since the Bronze age – remains alive.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa has more details from capital Baku.