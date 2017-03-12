CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Azeri weavers pin hopes for "storytelling" carpets on new generation
Carpets and rugs have been made in Azerbaijan since the Bronze Age and tell Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition. But weavers, hoping to keep the tradition alive, face the challenge of passing down their skills to the new generation.
Azeri weavers pin hopes for "storytelling" carpets on new generation
Each handwoven carpet tells a different story of the Azeri people. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

Azerbaijan is known all over the world for its high quality and artistic handwoven carpets. Many of the craftspersons, who weave the carpets, are skilled in telling Azeri stories of tragedies, love and tradition through these rugs.

The challenge, however, is that the art of storytelling through traditional carpets must pass on to the hands of the new generation so that the tradition – continuing since the Bronze age – remains alive.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa has more details from capital Baku.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us